Littlehampton prepares for second Wick Village Sussex Day celebration

There is a real buzz around Wick as traders prepare for Sussex Day, with the help of volunteers.

Once again, members of the Royal Sussex Regimental Association will be attending and singing Sussex by the Sea as the Sussex flag is raised.

There will be a free reptile petting zoo, free children’s activities, a pottery workshop and a spinning wheel demonstration.

The Wick Village Sussex Day celebration is sponsored by Wick Village Traders Association and Littlehampton Town Council.

Keith Croft, one of the organisers, said: “Wick Village Traders are delighted to continue their support of Sussex Day on June 15 and we would love everyone to come along and join us to celebrate the day.

“We have lots of stalls and free fun activities for everyone to enjoy.”

Now in its second year, the Wick celebration will be held at Wick Hall, in Wick Street, from 11am to 2pm.

Activities include games, a free raffle organised by The Brewhouse Project, a free bath bomb making workshop, Sussex nature photography and stalls manned by Littlehampton Local History Society, Littlehampton Civic Society, Southern Water and Littlehampton Town Show.

Food will be available to buy from Krystal’s Kitchen, and Arun Sunshine Group will have cakes.

The county day is held on June 16 each year to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of Sussex.