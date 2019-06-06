Littlehampton flower shop picks theme for popular annual Coffee Break

Tropical Twists is the theme for this year’s Coffee Break at The Flower Shop in Wick.

This year, the money raised at the annual fundraising event will be split between Cancer Research UK and Angmering charity Cancer United.

Michelle Bly, head designer, at The Flower Shop in Littlehampton. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190006-6

Michelle Bly, head designer, said: “Cancer United is a local support group and one of their activities is a tailor-made exercise group that meet in Wick Hall.”

A selection of tasty cakes will be available to buy and there will be a tombola, lucky square board to win a hamper and raffle with prizes including flowers for a year, worth £240.

Coffee Break will be at The Flower Shop, in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on Thursday, June 20, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.