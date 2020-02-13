Join the half-term puddle jumping competitions in Arundel next week

Children and adults can join in this year’s South East Puddle Jumping Championships at Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) Arundel Wetland Centre.

Every day of the February half-term, judges will decide who can produce the biggest splash, with contests taking place daily at 11am and 2.30pm.

Contestants will be judged on their enthusiasm and jumping style.

Daily winners will earn a giant, colourful umbrella prize, and for those taking it seriously there is a practice zone with puddles open all day on site.

Also running at the centre from 11am-3.30pm are boat safaris, with the opportunity to hand feed the ducks in the Lakes and Forest exhibit.

Elizabeth Pearce, learning manager at the Wetland Centre, said: “It’s all a lot of fun and we know that children who love puddles often grow up to be adults that love the outdoors so through these championships we’re gently nurturing a love that may help protect wetlands and the wildlife that depend on them for years to come.”