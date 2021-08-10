The club will be welcoming anyone interested in cycling to the HSBC UK Let’s Ride Summer of Cycling event at The Dragon car park in Sea Lane, Rustington, on Saturday, August 21, from 9am to 2pm.

Turbo trainers will be available for anybody to ride, Angmering Bike Fix is offering basic bike maintenance, The Barista Bros. will be selling refreshments and Sussex Police will be there from midday to offer bike security advice.

Carol Boreham, treasurer, said: “We will be fundraising for West Sussex Mind, our charity of the year, and generally letting people know that the club exists and the sort of rides and events we offer. We will also have various goodies available from British Cycling.”

Angmering Cycling Club was created as a community club in January 2015 to promote cycling as a healthy activity and to provide opportunities for safe cycling in its many forms to club members

Limited edition Let’s Ride Summer of Cycling water bottles will be given out, along with free drawstring bags, while stocks last.

Whether you prefer road, mountain biking, or any other discipline, this is a friendly local club for recreational riders of different levels and wide interests.