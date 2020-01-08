Horsham residents hit out at ‘shortsighted’ decision to axe Piazza Italia

Horsham residents have aired their views after Piazza Italia was axed from the town’s programme of events.

In a statement issued yesterday, Horsham District Council confirmed the popular event would not return in 2020.

A spokeswoman added: “Unfortunately, many of the voluntary and commercial partners that made up so much of the content of this event are not now available.

“This has led to the event organisers taking the decision to terminate the event while it retains such a great reputation, allowing available resources to focus on a wider town programme with the many new events.”

Following the announcement residents expressed their frustration on the County Times Facebook page.

Richard Pratt said: “Such a shame, brought thousands into the town over the weekend and will be madly missed by my supercar-mad young grandson.

“Hope the charities who benefited from dream car rides thanks to Sporting Bears do not suffer with the loss of this fantastic event!”

Trudi Bubb added: “It’s such a shame as being part of the Sporting Bears enabled us to raise much needed funds for children’s charities and brought a lot of trade in for local businesses.”

Tim Willett said the decision to axe the event was ‘shortsighted’. He urged supporters of Piazza Italia to ‘keep it going’.

Maria Whiteman added: “I always enjoyed Piazza Italia, was one of the highlights of the year.

“So sad it’s not going to be happening this year.”

Several readers said it was a ‘shame’ to get rid of the event, which ‘always pulled crowds into the town’.

But some people were keen for a new event over the Easter weekend.

Laura Benevenia said: “Time for change.”

Geoff Oborne added: “Lets hope they produce something better and different.”

Horsham District Council has been approached for further comment.

