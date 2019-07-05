Horsham Funday Sunday takes aim at single use plastics

A water bottle refill station hopes to cut down on single use plastic at Horsham Funday Sunday 2019.

Southern Water will be at the event in the park with Refill Horsham, a spokesman for the firm said.

DM17734183a.jpg Funday Sunday, Horsham. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170907-233054008

Refill Horsham offers free tap water on the go from a network of filling stations across the district.

The popular day is part of the Horsham District Year of Culture and is organised by Horsham Rotary Club.

Southern Water tweeted: “It’s @HDculture2019 #SundayFunday this weekend at Horsham Park.

“We’ll be there with @RefillHorsham, so pop by with your reusable bottle!

“We’ll also be dishing out blockage-busting tips and freebies, plus advice on saving #water and #money on bills. See you there!”

The free to enter day will host the finale of the children’s parade and the Titan the Robot Show.

There will be plenty of traders, charities and community organisations providing fun for all the family.

The Funday Sunday stage and arena will be showcasing drama and dance groups from the area.

There will also be special appearances from Tomfoolery and Ollie Heath too.