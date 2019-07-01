History of Southwick’s private gentleman’s club explored

A new exhibition giving a brief history of Champion House is coming to the Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick.

Champion House, in Southdown Road, Southwick, began life in the mid-19th century as a well-to-do Victorian villa, built beside the ‘path across the Brewhouse Field’.

Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick Street, Southwick

During the Second World War, the house became the headquarters of Southwick Home Guard.

When off duty, the Home Guard also socialised there and at the end of the war, they formed their own social club.

That was the start of the Champion House gentleman’s club and 74 years later, it is still going strong.

Using photographs and minute books, this latest exhibition charts the history of the club and some of the personalities who have been members over the years.

The exhibition is open on Saturdays from July 6 to 27, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Admission is free but donations towards the upkeep of the cottage are requested.

Manor Cottage, in Southwick Street, dates from the 15th century and is now a heritage centre run by volunteers from the Southwick Society.