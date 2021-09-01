The cemetery at St Michael’s Graveyard, in Manor Road, is usually closed but visitors will be welcomed on Saturday, September 18, to discover more about its history.

Free guided tours will reveal the remarkable stories of some of the men and women who are buried there, including eight First World War service personnel.

Liz Woodfield, director of information and communications for the CWGC, said: “In the UK alone, there are more than 12,500 war grave sites maintained by CWGC, and every single one contains a human story worth connecting with.

Heene Cemetery is usually closed but free guided tours have been organised on September 18 as part of Heritage Open Days

“Heritage Open days provides the perfect opportunity for the public to discover these remarkable stories and explore the world war heritage on their doorstep.”

During the morning, Sarah Nathaniel, the CWGC’s public engagement co-ordinator for the south east, will talk about the casualties of the First World War commemorated in the cemetery.

At midday, the volunteer bee keeper will give an insight into the lives of the bees at Heene Cemetery and a small amount of honey will be available to buy.

Then in the afternoon, Heene Cemetery research volunteers will tell the stories of various families they have researched this year.

Friends of Heene Cemetery is a small group of volunteers who maintain the site, which is recognised as a Site of Conservation and Heritage Interest. An acre in size, it had more than 2,000 burials between 1873 and 1977.