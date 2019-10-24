Half-term family fun in Horsham

Horsham town centre will host a variety of activities this half term for families to enjoy.

This Sunday, the Sussex Street Food finals will take place, giving people the chance to sample the latest and greatest street food in portions designed to encourage tasting and grazing.

The Carfax will host markets on Thursday, October 31, which will include a Taste Explorers’ Street Food menu for smaller appetites.

The same day will also see a Halloween party on the Carfax for younger children, with storytelling and entertainers and a host of make and do craft activities organised by Horsham Family and Children’s Centre and Horsham Churches Together.

There will also be a visit from the Gruffalo at 11am, and a Halloween fancy dress parade with prizes will start at 2pm from the Bishopric Stream, or Swan Walk shopping centre if it is raining.

Throughout the week, the Horsham Rotary Trick or Treat trail returns with more than 20 businesses across the town taking part, offering the chance of a trick or treat whilst you explore all that the town has to offer.

Looking ahead to Christmas, there will be a month-long light and projections event from November 30, marking the finale of the Horsham District Year of Culture. Light shows will be projected in Market Square every day between 4pm and 8pm.