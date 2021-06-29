Timothy Blewitt will have some of his sculptures on display for visitors to Goring Folly on Wednesday, June 30, and Saturday, July 3.

Tickets are £3 and must be booked in advance, with money raised going to the nursing and health charities the NGS supports.

Jean Blewitt, Timothy’s wife, said they designed the garden to have something of interest throughout the year, with a folly that has previously featured on television in Channel 4’s Shed of the Year in 2015 and Grass Roots.

The main impetus for the folly was a Millennium project to create a unique building of some architectural interest, utilising locally-reclaimed materials as much as possible

She added: “It has been partially replanted over lockdown with lots of new roses, shrubs and palms. Features include the Millennium folly, sempervivums, bonsai collection, koi pond and some impressive cacti.

“There are lots of ideas for the smaller garden and as an average-sized garden, it is quite easy to relate to. One of the main ideas is that there should be something of interest to see from all viewpoints.”

The Millennium folly began in February 1999 and it was completed in April 2000, built entirely by the Blewitts.

The folly comprises a tower with spiral steps leading down to a natural well, linked by a ‘ruined arch’ to a two-roomed building with lofts above.