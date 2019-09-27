David Walliams makes guest appearance in Horsham

The audience at The Capitol Theatre were in for a surprise as actor, comedian and author David Walliams turned up for the first night of the new stage version of Billionaire Boy.

The production, part of the Horsham District Year of Culture, is the stage version of David Walliams' best-selling story and opened at The Capitol last night (Thursday, September 26).

Lawrie Stainer, ten, was one of the lucky children who attended the opening night show of Billionaire Boy.

He said: "I can't believe David Walliams was there, he's one of my favourite authors, I love his books!

"The show was brilliant and it was amazing that he was really there!"

The story follows Joe Spud, a 12-year-old and the richest boy in the country.

He has his own sports car, two crocodiles for pets and £100,000 a week pocket money. But what Joe doesn't have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start again at the local comp. But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find what money can't buy.

There is still time to see the show, with performances tonight (Friday, September 27), tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday (September 29).

To book tickets, call 01403 750220 or visit the The Capitol theatre website.