CYCALL launches adapted cycling in Worthing and Lancing with Fun To Go bike

Adapted cycling organisation CYCALL is ready to launch in Worthing and Lancing, having received its first adapted bike thanks to huge support from the community.

The Fun To Go bike can be used by disabled adults and children, or anyone with a health issue which prevents them using a standard bike.

Rob Walters with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman at South Downs Leisure's Active 50+ Day

The community interest company was formed in May last year and has been raising money ever since to buy adapted cycling equipment.

Martine Walters, director, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the local community and have received funding from Worthing Community Chest, Adur and Worthing councils, the National Lottery, Sport England, BBC Children in Need and other funding streams.

“In May, CYCALL took delivery of our first adapted bike from Tomcat SNI in Gloucester. The bike had been made to our specification in Holland and has many adaptations which make it suitable for people with a wide range of disabilities to use.

South Downs Bikes has donated two helmets

“Tomcat SNI also donated an adapted children’s trike, to add to our two trikes which had also been kindly donated.”

The Fun To Go bike seats four people and has accessibility features such as rotatable seats, safety harnesses, no threshold to step over and electric pedal assist.

On delivery day, a crew from South Downs Film Makers recorded a training session on the safe use of the bike.

Martine said: “Like us, South Downs Film Makers have received a grant from Worthing Community Chest to enhance their work in the local area.

“CYCALL are also extremely grateful to South Downs Bikes and Asda at Ferring, who have very kindly donated cycling helmets.”

The volunteers had a lovely day at Field Place, taking part in South Downs Leisure’s Active 50+ Day and showcasing the new bike.

CYCALL rides will launch on Saturday, June 15, from 1pm to 4pm and Lancing Parish Council has agreed Beach Green in Lancing can be used as a meeting point for trips along the coastal cycle path.

The next fundraising vision is to purchase a van so CYCALL can run pop-up adapted cycling sessions for community organisations, hospices, special schools and residential homes.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/cycall or www.asouth4all.co.uk/cycall for more information or email cycallworthing@gmail.com