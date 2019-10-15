Coffee and crafts in Shoreham offers unique Christmas gifts

An array of crafts and cards will be on sale at a special Shoreham Methodist Church coffee morning, as artists and makers from the annual August festival make a return visit in time for Christmas.

This is an opportunity to pick up some unique gifts, with stalls including jewellery, knitted toys, wooden gifts, decorative glasswork and cards.

Visitors Paul and Becky Angell at the August arts and crafts festival. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980110a

The church, in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, will be hosting the coffee morning on Saturday, October 19, from 10am.

Margaret Bedwell, from the arts festival committee, said: “It will feature artists who exhibited in the August festival at the church but also other artists who couldn’t be at the event.

“Refreshments will be available and we will continue as long as possible after 12.30pm.

“This will be an opportunity to pick up that unique Christmas gift for a loved one, especially those who live abroad and to whom you would need to send especially early.”

Profits will go to charities supported by the arts festival, which in August included Turning Tides Alzheimers Society and 4Sight.