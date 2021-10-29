Christmas fun at Bunn tickets now on sale

Tickets for Christmas at Bunn go on sale on November 1 SUS-211029-095629001

The White Horse complex, on the 300 acre site, is being transformed into a Christmas dream park. With funfairs as you approach, Christmas donkey rides, a Christmas market and more.

Inside the White Horse, you can enjoy ice skating on real ice, for the perfect skate experience, ice bumper cars and a visit to Father Christmas in our spectacular Christmas Grotto. Little children can take a donkey ride, with all proceeds going to local charities.

While you watch and enjoy the activities, indulge in a selection of festive drinks around the ice rinks or go shopping in our Christmas market. After a festive Christmas meal in Cafe Lido, head upstairs to our theatre, and enjoy our take on the classic pantomime, Cinderella.

On a Wednesday there’s a Christmas Cracker Extravaganza package. Visit Santa, go ice-skating and bump away in the ice bumper cars as well as enjoying a whole afternoon and evening of fabulous entertainment including the Bunni Christmas Sleep Over show and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Mark Seaton, Cove UK Managing Director said: “It has been a difficult couple of years for everyone and we all deserve a Christmas to remember.

“We are thrilled to have such a packed repertoire of activities and entertainment that our Owners, holidaymakers and local community can come and enjoy.

Tickets for all activities and the pantomime for Day Visitors to the park will be available online from November 1.

Packages for activities and family tickets for the pantomime should be purchased in advance to avoid disappointment.