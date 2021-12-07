Christmas Concert to be held in Fishbourne to raise money for charity

The Christmas concert held at the Fishbourne Centre will feature local, dancers and musicians performing Christmas songs. Picture courtesy of Kieran Turnbull SUS-210712-112653001

On Sunday, December 19 at 6.30pm the Fishbourne Centre will host a Christmas Concert featuring local singers, musicians, bands and dancers all in aid of Target Ovarian Cancer.

The play is being produced by Kieran Turnbull, a fundraiser for Target Ovaraian Cancer whose cause is very close to his heart.

Kieran’s grandmother was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in June of this year and unfortunately passed away at the end of October.

Kieran is continuing his efforts to raise awareness and try to save people’s lives who are suffering, and will potentially suffer from Ovarian Cancer.

Target Ovarian Cancer is a charity who aims to help the cause of all women who live with ovarian cancer and thousands more that will potentially do so.

The money raised through various charitable schemes helps improve early diagnoisis, fund life-saving research and provide support to woemn who live with Ovarian Cancer.

The ultiamte goal of the charity is to double survival rates from ovarian cancer by 2050.

Tickets are available to purchase via email at [email protected]