The annual extravaganza was due to take place on Saturday, November 27, but will now take place on Saturday, December 11, from 12pm to 6pm.

James Bacharew, head of fundraising and marketing, said: “Sadly, we have had to postpone the Worthing Christmas Market due to suspected cases of a non-Covid related winter bug at our facility. Although the Christmas market is held outside, this is a precautionary measure as the safety of our resident veterans is our main priority.

“We really hope that anyone hoping to attend this weekend can come along and see us on December 11. We apologise for any inconvenience to those who were planning to attend. In a difficult year, with so many cancellations, we really appreciate the ongoing support from our local community.”

Care for Veterans residents outside the hospital home in Boundary Road, Worthing

More than 25 independent traders will be selling gifts, decorations, festive treats and real Christmas trees at the market, which takes place outside at the home in Boundary Road, Worthing. There will also be Santa’s grotto, entertainment throughout the afternoon, mulled wine and beer, plus many opportunities to win prizes in games, raffles and tombolas.

All money raised will help the charity to maintain its nursing and rehabilitation services for ex-service personnel and their families.