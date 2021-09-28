Black History Month in Crawley: What exhibitions are on and watch the first ever Black History Month celebrated in Crawley in 2008

The town has celebrated Black History Month since 2008 and Albert and Tempie Williams has sent us this great Youtube clip of that inaugural event. You can watch the clip below.

The 9-minute is made by Sussex Videos and Television and features interviews with Sera Passfield from West Green Community Centre, Bert Williams from Brighton and Hove Black History and then deputy Mayor of Crawley Brenda Burgess.

Black History Month runs throughout October.

In Crawley, events include The Changing Faces of Crawley and Black History Month exhibition at Crawley Museum which is presented by Crawley Campaign Against Racism and DIVERSECrawley. It runs from September 30 until November 27, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10.30am to 4pm.

Also at the museum, they have the Chagossian Islands History Exhibition Boards that are part of the Black History Month Crawley Museum Exhibition from October 2 to October 31.

Paula Naughton is a Curator at a museum in New York and she has been promoting artist and local Crawley resident, Clement Sitaous' work on the plight of the Chagossian Islanders, since 2009.

Footage from the first ever Black History Month event in Crawley