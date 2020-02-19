Big events to look forward to in Horsham in 2020

There will be a variety of events in Horsham this year. Read on to find out all you need to know about the big events taking place in the town in 2020.

February

The Horsham Charity Pancake Race returns on Thursday, February 20 in half term, between 12pm and 2pm at the Carfax.

March

The annual Horsham Kinder Living Home show will offer advice and inspiration for anyone looking to repair, decorate or extend their homes in a sustainable way on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

April

Town centre businesses will host their annual Bunny Hunt trail from April 4 until April 20, throughout the school holidays. Children can visit shops and draw Find the Carrot cards to discover whether they have won a treat and find which bunny is hiding in that shop.

On Good Friday - Friday, April 10 - there will be two free 90 minute Horsham Passion Play performances telling the story of the life of Christ in the town centre. Organised by Horsham Churches Together, these plays are part of a national programme of performances of the Wintershall play on Good Friday 2020, and will be interspersed with a musical programme.

Easter Monday - April 13 - will present Horsham Festival of Sound, featuring local musicians across many indoor and outdoor venues from 4pm.

May

Horsham’s Great British Weekend, a local celebration of British cultural traditions, will this year have a 1945 VE Day theme, taking place from Friday, May 8 until Sunday, May 10. Friday’s bank holiday event will be a VE Day celebration with period entertainment, costumes and food and community activities. Saturday will feature the Broadwood Morris Day of Dance, an event of colour, music and dance. Sunday will be a celebration of British traditions, with a concert, stalls, parades and medieval shows.

Silent Summer Screenings, an open air cinema event, will return to Horsham Park on the evening of Friday, May 22. Wrap up and bring your own chair to watch a film in the open air. Wireless headphones will be provided. Voting for which film will be shown opens on Saturday, February 1. Visit the website here.

Plum Jam, Horsham’s free Volkswagen show, will display local cars and feature street food, music and entertainment in the town centre on Sunday, May 24.

June

Coming from South Bank in London, Horsham’s Spanish Festival Feria de Horsham will return for its second year to the Carfax on Sunday, June 7. Expect Spanish music, cuisine and dance workshops.

Also on June 7, Cancer Research’s Race for Life will return to Horsham Park. The 5K route includes the town centre and Chesworth Farm. Sign up to take part on their website here.

Carnival Horsham, the Caribbean and Latin American festival, will return to the town centre on Sunday, June 21.

Horsham Fake Festival will host a line-up of tribute bands to Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jamiroquai, The Jam, Duran Duran and the Police. The event will take place at Horsham Park on Saturday, June 27. Tickets have sold out for the past two years. Book on their website here.

July

On Sunday, July 5 the annual community summer fair, Sunday Funday, will return to Horsham Park, with the Children’s Parade starting from the Drill Hall and progressing through the town centre to end at the stage in the park.

French Fest, a festival of French markets, entertainments, re-enactors and cars, will come to the Carfax, Market Square and East Street on Sunday, July 12.

The free two-day Horsham Garden Music Festival will take place in Horsham Park on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19. It will showcase local amateur and semi-professional groups.

September

Horsham Food and Drink Festival will run from Saturday, September 5 through Sunday, September 6 at the Carfax, Market Square and Piries Place. A range of food and drink will be on offer, and activities such as live cooking displays and sustainable living stalls.

Horsham’s American show AmeriCARna will return on Sunday, September 27. The show celebrates all things retro, American and automotive.