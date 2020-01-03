Big events to look forward to in Horsham in 2020

There will be a variety of events in Horsham this year. Read on to find out all you need to know about the big events taking place in the town in 2020.

February

The Horsham Charity Pancake Race returns on Thursday, February 20 in half term, between 12pm and 2pm at the Carfax.

April

On Good Friday - Friday, April 10 - there will be two free 90 minute Horsham Passion Play performances telling the story of the life of Christ in the town centre.

Easter Monday - April 13 - will present Horsham Festival of Sound, featuring local musicians across many indoor and outdoor venues (details to be confirmed).

May

Horsham’s Great British Weekend, a local celebration of British cultural traditions, will this year have a 1945 VE Day theme, taking place from Friday, May 8 until Sunday, May 10.

Plum Jam, Horsham’s free Volkswagen show, will display local cars and feature street food, music and entertainment in the town centre on Sunday, May 24.

June

Coming from South Bank in London, Horsham’s Spanish Festival Feria de Horsham will return for its second year to the Carfax on Sunday, June 7. Expect Spanish music, cuisine and dance workshops.

Carnival Horsham, the Caribbean and Latin American festival, will return to the town centre on Sunday, June 19.

July

On Sunday, July 5 the annual community summer fair, Sunday Funday, will return to Horsham Park, with the Children’s Parade starting from the Drill Hall and progressing through the town centre to end at the stage in the park.

French Fest, a festival of French markets, entertainments, re-enactors and cars, will come to the Carfax, Market Square and East Street on Sunday, July 12.

September

Horsham Food and Drink Festival will run from Saturday, September 5 through Sunday, September 6 at the Carfax, Market Square and Piries Place. A range of food and drink will be on offer, and activities such as live cooking displays and sustainable living stalls.