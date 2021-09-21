Angmering Revealed: Find out all about the various groups, associations and clubs in the area

Organised by Angmering Parish Council, the event on Saturday, September 25, will take place at Angmering Community Centre, in Foxwood Avenue, from 11.30am to 3pm.

This is the council’s first event of 2021, to support local groups and associations.

There will be stands hosted by more than 20 different groups in the marquee.

Angmering village. Picture: Derek Martin DM1971652a

Enjoy something to eat or drink from local food vendors, including barista-style coffee, pizza and ice cream.

Have a go on the free bouncy castle or assault course, and look out for other activities available on the day.

For more information please call 01903 772124 or email [email protected]-pc.gov.uk.

The opening of the new public sculpture bench designed by students from The Angmering School was due to take place the same day but this has been delayed until later in the autumn, due to supply and freighting issues affecting the delivery of pieces over this summer.

Beccy East, from the commissioning charity Artswork, said: “We’re really disappointed that our original opening date has to be pushed back but we are committed to ensuring the final sculpture is made out of the highest-quality materials for the village and this has made us, like many other organisations, vulnerable to supply issues this summer.

“We are looking forward to taking part in Angmering Revealed on September 25, when we’ll be unveiling new pictures of how the final piece will look and continuing to showcase the brilliant work of the students involved in developing the design.