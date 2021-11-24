Villagers are encouraged to gather to remember loved ones while carols are sung by the Cancer United choir and poems are read out by councillors.

Memory tags are available from the parish council office at the Corner House in The Square, Meat in the Square, Cloudberry, Juna, Graham Butts, Cooper Adams and The Lamb.

These can be hung on the Christmas tree on the Village Green at the Memory Tree & Christmas Carols event on Friday, December 3, at 6pm.

Hang your tags on the memory tree in Angmering