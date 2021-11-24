Angmering Memory Tree: Remember loved ones at community event with carols and free refreshments
Angmering Parish Council is inviting people to hang memory tags on the village Christmas tree at a community event with carols and free refreshments.
Villagers are encouraged to gather to remember loved ones while carols are sung by the Cancer United choir and poems are read out by councillors.
Memory tags are available from the parish council office at the Corner House in The Square, Meat in the Square, Cloudberry, Juna, Graham Butts, Cooper Adams and The Lamb.
These can be hung on the Christmas tree on the Village Green at the Memory Tree & Christmas Carols event on Friday, December 3, at 6pm.
Enjoy some non-alcoholic mulled wine, hot mini sausage rolls, gingerbread stars and hot roasted chestnuts, all free of charge.