Angels invite community to Nativity Festival in Worthing

Angels will descend on Tarring to help celebrate the arrival of a new Nativity set for the parish church.

The knitted messengers will invite the community to St Andrew’s Church, in Church Road, Tarring, for a Nativity festival with Christmas market and grotto for Father Christmas.

Children from St Andrew's Church in West Tarring with the knitted angels

Organiser Karen Hill said she wanted to provide something positive for everyone, especially people who may be worrying about Christmas.

She said: “This will be a joyful start to Christmas and we hope that families throughout Tarring and beyond will come to this exciting community event.

“It will celebrate the new Nativity that was bought this year and the life of Kay Griffiths, who left the money to St Andrew’s Church.

“The church will be filled with free Christmas activities for children, including making Christmas tree ornaments in wood and felt, cards and crowns.

“There will be an opportunity to build a Nativity and there will be a storyteller who will tell the Christmas story from some unusual perspectives.”

The Nativity Festival takes place on Saturday, December 14, from 10am to 4pm and every child who attends will receive a gift of a wooden Nativity.

Karen added: “Christmas Nativities old and new are being donated and made from across the world, Thomas A’Becket Infant School, a local child minders association, mums and toddlers at the Old Palace and Sunday Adventurers.

“The four year winners of the Thomas A’Becket Junior School Build a Lego Nativity will also be on show.”

Refreshments will be available and proceeds from the stalls and raffle will be going to many charities, including Chestnut Tree House, Family Support Work and Turning Tides.

Look out for angels in Tarring in the week running up to the festival. They are likely to be found on window sills, fences and hedges, and are intended for children to keep.