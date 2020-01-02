Thousands of people packed Worthing promenade for Worthing Pride 2019. Picture: Eddie Mitchell SUS-190715-122054001

16 big events to look forward to in the Worthing area in 2020

Time to get ahead and get some dates in your diary for the big events of 2020.

These are 16 of the events planned in the area this year, many of them annual favourites.

Worthing Ice Rink in Steyne Gardens is open until February 23. Picture: Derek Martin WH 281114

1. January

Worthing Running Festival on Sunday, February 9, includes the Worthing Half, Worthing 10,000 and Worthing Mini Mile

2. February

The Stroke Association's Resolution Run returns to Worthing on Sunday, March 8

3. March

Worthing darkrun, an exciting new collaboration between Worthing parkrun, South Downs Leisure and Tide of Light, takes place on Saturday, March 21

4. March

