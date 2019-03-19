Young performers from Star Ignited Performance Academy go out and about fundraising for their West End performance

Students from Star Ignited Performance Academy raised more than £150 through bag packing at Morrisons Littlehampton towards a West End performance of 13 The Musical.

The cast of 13, all aged 11 to 15, are due to perform at The Other Theatre in London tomorrow for one night only and have to raise £6,000 to make their dream a reality.

Some of the cast of 13 The Musical at Morrisons Littlehampton, where they raised money through bag packing

The cast went out and about fundraising, including doing cake sales at school, busking in Chichester and raising more than £100 at a car boot sale.

Maria Prior, who is co-ordinating the fundraising campaign, said: “A few advertising packages for the programme have been sold but more are available.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/star-ignited to make a donation.

There will also be an encore performance at The Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton, on March 30. Telephone 07490 720055 to book tickets.