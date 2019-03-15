VegfestUK Brighton is to take a year off in 2020

Organisers of the annual VegfestUK Brighton event have announced that the show will be taking a break in 2020, with plans to return to the city in May 2021.

Spokeswoman Karin Ridgers said: “The show has been held every year in March in Brighton since 2009, and has become one of the biggest vegan events in the UK, regularly attracting crowds of between 10 and 12 thousand visitors over the weekend in March. VegfestUK also organises the UK's biggest vegan event VegfestUK London at Olympia every October and with the recent announcement of the brand-new Plant Powered Expo at Olympia National in early February 2020, plans for Brighton 2020 have been put on hold.”

Karin added: “We're sad to be missing a year for what has become our favourite event, and already have a date pencilled in for early summer 2021 at the Brighton Centre for our return. However we are very busy with our new show Plant Powered Expo, as well as our annual event VegfestUK London, which is growing year on year. The high expectations at Olympia London requires a full time focus, attention and resources for these 2 shows in 2019 and 2020.

"We love Brighton, we've been bringing the event here for 11 years running, and we very much hope that our return in 2021 will see a revitalised event, with plenty of new additions for the ever-swelling crowd of vegans and plant-based dieters in Brighton."

“Meanwhile, VegfestUK's upcoming 2019 event at the Brighton Centre, which celebrates its 10th anniversary on March 23rd 24th this year, is once again looking busy, with around 210 stalls booked and 12 dynamic featured areas of talks and cookery demos welcoming a vegan-hungry crowd. The event programme has been released at http://www.brighton.vegfest.co.uk/programme, and tickets for this event are available to buy in advance at http://www.brighton.vegfest.co.uk/tickets as well as on the gate."

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year

Chichester set Suzi Ruffell on stand-up road as she heads to Brighton

Angmering Chorale celebrates The Glory of Venice