Two stand-ups confirmed for Barnstormers’ fabulous February gig at The Capitol

Barnstormers Comedy is back at The Capitol, Horsham, on Sunday, February 17, to help stand-up fans get through a grim February.

Host Kevin Precious is set to oversee the evening once again and two out of the three comics have been confirmed already.

Dana Alexander

This month’s headliners include the insightful Canadian Dana Alexander and the talented impressionist Luke Kempner.

Describing Dana Alexander, a spokesperson said: “One of Canada’s most outspoken and hilarious women has packed her bags and is now in the UK. The only black female comedian on the circuit in Canada, Dana’s comedic style is both refreshing and irreverent, drawing her material from her diverse lifestyle, her gay friends and her crazy Jamaican family. This will be a lady not to be missed.”

He continued: “Luke Kempner is an exceptionally talented comedian, impressionist, actor and singer.

“Luke garnered global attention in 2012 with his hit viral video Downstairs At Downton. Since then, Luke has gone from strength to strength, taking his one man show The Only Way Is Downton (described by the Daily Telegraph as a ‘remarkable tour de force’) to theatres and festivals across the UK, including Latitude and two years at the Edinburgh Fringe. He also took the show to Moscow, Spain, USA and Toronto. 2016 saw Luke return to the Edinburgh Fringe for a sell-out run of his new show Judi Dench Broke My Heart which he is touring the UK with this year.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.