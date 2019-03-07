Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 8-14

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Brendan Cole – Show Man.

Friday, March 8, 7.30pm, £39, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The Strictly Come Dancing star is back with a brand new production. Brendan will lead a talented cast in this thrilling extravaganza of music and dance, showcasing the superb choreography and dazzling level of skill that made him a household name.

2. Forward Motion 2019.

March 9, £9.50-£10.50, 7.30pm (3pm on March 10), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Arts Development Crawley presents its annual celebration of dance. Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “This year more than 500 dancers aged 21-75 years old, from 20 dance schools, will take to the stage to showcase the diversity of dancing talent in Crawley. Now in its 21st year, Forward Motion is a fun and lively performance, offering a chance for dance schools to share a large stage in a professional theatre in order to showcase what they can do to family, friends and those who just enjoy great dance, performed with passion and enthusiasm. This year audiences can look forward to dance styles including Irish dancing, commercial, street, contemporary, tap, ballet and belly-dancing. Taking to the stage will be; Ace Academy of Irish Dancing, Cheneler School of Dance, The Dancing Roses and The Sultan Sirens, Euphoric Dance Company, Footloose Dance Company, HG Performing Arts, KC’s Dance & Gymnastics Crawley, Legacy, Little Dancers, Little Sparks Dance Academy, Louise Ryrie School of Dance & Drama, New Generation Performing Arts, O’Brien Irish Dancers, Pound Hill Dance Club, Sophie’s Studio, Stagecoach Crawley Borough Council, Tap Cats, T.D. Academy, Urban City, Yalla Ya Banet. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy an afternoon/evening of dance and to celebrate the hard work, dedication and talent of our local performers.”

3. Aynsley Lister.

Friday, March 8, £16, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Regarded as one of the UK’s finest proponents of rocking blues, Aynsley performs up close and personal in a stripped down, intimate setting. After live sessions for Radio 2’s Bob Harris and Paul Jones and performances alongside the likes of Buddy Guy, John Mayall and Robert Cray, Aynsley became the only British artist to be featured in Classic Rock’s Top 10 Contemporary Blues Rock Artists.

4. Juan Martin in Concert.

Sunday, March 10, 7.30pm, £19.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A spokesperson said: “Voted into the top three flamenco guitarists in the world by Guitar Player USA, Juan has toured the world playing concerts from Shanghai to New York. Critics have compared his compositional talent to that of Albéniz, Turina and Tarrega. His books for learning the guitar are now translated into many languages, his original book being referred to as The Bible of flamenco guitar.”

5. Leo Houlding – The Spectre Expedition.

Monday, March 11, 7.30pm, £16, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. A spokesperson said: “This is the story of Leo Houlding’s daring dream to reach the summit of the most remote mountain on Earth: The Spectre, Antarctica. A tale of ambition, adventure, friendship and endeavour, uncovering some of the less known facts and history of the great white continent as well as other stories of cutting edge vertical exploration.” This show is illustrated with photos and video.

6. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

March 12-16, £18-£40, various times, The Hawth, Crawley. 01293 553636. Jaymi Hensley from Union J (top circular picture) stars in the lead role in Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-energy family musical. A spokesperson said: “Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including ‘Those Canaan Days’, ‘Any Dream Will Do’ and ‘Close Every Door To Me’.”

7. The Fureys.

March 12, 7.30pm, £22, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. This Irish folk band has been entertaining audiences worldwide for 41 years. The members are responsible for some of the most stirring music to ever capture the public imagination, and they have received standing ovations in some of the world’s biggest concert halls.

8. Julian Clary – Born to Mince.

March 13, 7.30pm, £26, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Julian Clary (bottom circular picture) returns to the stage with a new tour. In this outrageously camp show, the renowned comic says he will bare his soul like never before in the interests of light entertainment. On the announcement of the tour, Julian said: “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am. It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo.”

9. Nathan Carter.

Thursday, March 14, 7.30pm, £32, The Capitol Horsham, 01403 750220. Following the success of his current autumn tour, Irish country-pop crossover star Nathan brings his Born For The Road 2019 tour to Horsham. A spokesperson said: “Without a doubt, he is fast becoming one of the UK’s most prolific touring artists, with his energetic showmanship proving irresistible for fans across the UK. As one of Ireland’s biggest live music acts, Nathan is becoming a household name, with tracks from Stayin’ Up All Night (his 2016 album) becoming hits, such as ‘Wagon Wheel’ and ‘I Wanna Dance’. Having recently played (2017/2018) arena shows in Ireland at the 3Arena Dublin and SSE Arena Belfast, this summer he cemented his superstar status performing for Pope Francis at the World Meeting of Families event in Croke Park Dublin.”

10. Gary Delaney – Gagster’s Paradise.

Thursday, March 14, £18.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. One of Britain’s leading one-liner comics is back on the road. A spokesperson said: “A Mock The Week regular and recent star of the new Live At The Apollo series, Gary’s shows are renowned in the business for a near unrivalled volume of high-class gags. You should expect no different from this, his brand new tour for 2018. Please note Coolio will not be appearing.”

International Women’s Day: Celebrations for Rock Choir’s founder. Click here to read more.