Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 1-7

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Sooty’s Magic Show.

Saturday, March 2, 11am, 2.30pm, £13, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Families can join Sooty at The Capitol this weekend to experience his brand new magic show. A spokesperson said: “Direct from their hit ITV series Sooty, Sweep and Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze you with impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes. Be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage! With special guests circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit, this is a spectacular treat for the whole family – including a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show. Book now!”

2. That’ll Be The Day.

After three decades of touring, That’ll Be The Day is back at The Hawth, Crawley, on Friday, March 1 (7.30pm). Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Get ready to party as the UK’s favourite rock ’n’ roll variety production returns with another chance to see its latest, most popular show. That’ll Be The Day is highly acclaimed for its special ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted audiences throughout the UK for over three decades, the show is back on the road once again this year, entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, plus more hilarious comedy.” Tickets cost £28.50 on 01293 553636 or online at www.hawth.co.uk.

3. When Peggy Met Ella.

Friday, March 1, £15, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Sarah Moule and Shireen Francis celebrate two great singers, Peggy Lee and Ella Fitzgerald. A spokesperson said: “From the understated purr of ‘Black Coffee’ to the infectious swing of ‘The Lady Is A Tramp’ and ‘Cheek To Cheek’. Together with Ronnie Scott pianist Simon Wallace they deliver favourites such as ‘Summertime’, ‘That Old Black Magic’, ‘Fever’ and lesser-known gems.”

4. Mànran.

Sunday, March 3, £15, 8pm, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham, 01273 464440, ropetacklecentre.co.uk. Scots trad-rock band Mànran are set to play the Ropetackle Arts Centre on Sunday. Spokeswoman Hannah Innes said: “Mànran enjoyed a hugely successful 2018, beginning with a sold-out performance at Celtic Connections (live streamed to a worldwide audience of 125,000 people), followed by a sold-out tour of France and Germany alongside playing a host of prestigious festivals throughout Europe across the summer months. The six-piece continued to tour extensively across Scotland all year round, with a Christmas tour taking in the Highlands and Central belt of Scotland as well as playing a headline gig at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom, a performance that was filmed for BBC Alba and broadcast on the channel at Hogmanay.”

5. The Southern Companion.

Monday, March 4, £16, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. UK country and Americana band The Southern Companion fuse all the music they love into “a sonic whirlpool where the UK and US currents meet.” Singer-songwriter and lead vocalist Darren Hodson is joined by musicians who have played with artists including Tom Jones, Lulu, Rumer, James Morrison, Lana Del Rey, Pete Townsend, Jon Allen, John Isley and Vanessa Mae. Visit www.hawth.co.uk.

6. Crimes on the Nile.

Tuesday, March 5, £17-£19.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Following 2018’s sell-out smash hit Crimes Under the Sun, multi-award-winning theatre company New Old Friends return with another hilariously inventive comedy thriller. It’s 1935 and celebrated Belgian detective extraordinaire, Artemis Arinae, is enjoying a cruise along the Nile – when tragedy strikes again. All passengers and staff are suspects, and the body count is growing...

7. The House on Cold Hill.

March 4-9. Tickets from £12, 7.45pm (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Following the sell-out stage success of Not Dead Enough, The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple, the No. 1 best-selling crime author Peter James is back with the world premiere of this spine-chilling thriller. The cast includes Joe McFadden and Rita Simons.

8. Matt’s Comedy Club.

Joanna Neary – Wife on Earth in the Connaught Studio, Worthing, on Thursday, March 7 (starts 8pm). Spokesman Russ Bravo said: “Joanna is back with her latest array of characters, all investigating the history of marriage, hosted by Joanna’s much-loved Celia character inspired by Brief Encounter. When Celia, a repressed housewife with a tempestuously romantic inner life, and husband Fred reach their 30th wedding anniversary and find they’ve bought each other the same shower cap, Celia re-evaluates her life. Is there more to life than making a scale model of the Trans-Siberian Express?” Russ added: “In 2016 Celia’s debut show received a Best Show Nomination for Dave’s Leicester Comedy Festival.” Tickets for the evening cost £10 (£8 concessions available). People can purchase tickets from worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the Connaught box office on 01903 206206.

9. Larry Dean – Bampot.

Thursday, March 7, £12, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Fresh from a sell-out international tour and a crowd-pleasing debut on BBC2’s Live At The Apollo, Larry Dean returns with Bampot. A spokesperson said: “Bampot is another masterclass in comedy storytelling, a series of expertly told tales about family, love and confidence that finds Larry questioning his relationship to all three.”

10. The Wizard of Oz.

Thursday to Saturday, March 7-9, various times, £15, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A spokesperson said: “Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well. Join her and the talented cast of Act Too Arts Academy as they present this timeless wonder.”