Ten things coming up in the Worthing and Brighton area!

Ten things you won't want to miss...

1 Music. Award-winning Bristol-based puppet company Pickled Image present Santa’s Little Trolls at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from December 21-23. The companies’ previous work includes Yana and The Yeti (2017-2018), Coulrophobia (2014-2018), Christmas Tales with Granddad (2015 – 2017), The Shop of Little Horrors (2012-2014), Fireside Tales with Granddad (2008-2017), Hunger (2009-2013), Wolf Tales (2009-2011), Houdini’s Suitcase (2006-2008). Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

2 Theatre. A funny, enchanting, seasonal adventure for four-to-seven year-olds and their grown-ups is the promise as Nellie Limelight And The Oysters Of Time plays Theatre Royal Brighton. Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Theatre Royal Brighton’s Christmas show for young children has become a seasonal tradition for many families who come back every year to experience these beautifully-made, promenade performances that happen around you as you journey around the fascinating 200-year-old building. Nellie Limelight and the Oysters of Time is a funny, enchanting, seasonal adventure. The show opens on Sunday, December 16 and performances take place during the day, at various times, until Wednesda,y January 2.

3 Theatre. The Rocky Horror Show is the big Christmas attraction at the Theatre Royal Brighton this year (December 13- January 5; tickets 0844 871 7650). The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house whilst on their way to visit their favourite college professor. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with timeless songs and outrageous outfits.

4 Panto. Following six years of sell-out fun, LP Creatives are back at the Ropetackle again this year with their Shoreham panto tradition (December 13-31). Tickets for Robin Hood are available on ropetacklecentre.co.uk

5 Theatre. Lucy Betts (top circle) directs Chichester Festival Youth Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty this Christmas (December 15-30). A princess under a fairy’s curse pricks her finger on a spindle and sleeps for a hundred years, waiting to be woken by a prince’s kiss. But hold on a moment. There’s a distinctly different slant to this story. The princess is beautiful and spirited but there are two princes and a lot of threatening thorns. As for the fairy who caused all the trouble in the first place – well, putting things right isn’t as simple as casting another spell.Tickets from the CFT on www.cft.org.uk.

6 Panto. Aladdin: The Pantomime, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, Friday, November 30-Tuesday, January 1. Fame, fortune and the hand in marriage of the beautiful Princess Jasmine await but first our hero must defeat the wicked sorcerer Abanazar who also seeks the lamp and more.. world domination! With his dopey brother Wishee Washee and his ever-faithful mother, dame Widow Twankey by his side, Aladdin must summon all his courage in this rags-to-riches tale of good overcoming evil. The cast includes Lee Latchford-Evans from pop supergroup Steps as Aladdin and CBeebies favourite, presenter Rebecca Keatley, as Princess Jasmine.

7 Music. After an incredible year, singer Grace Carter (lower circle) has announced a hometown show at Brighton’s The Haunt on December 21. This autumn, the London-born, Brighton-raised singer was been included in the BBC Sound of 2019 Long List. The annual poll curated by music critics and industry figures highlights the most prominent talent set for success in the following year. Previous winners include Adele, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith.

8 Music. Vocalist Rachael Hawnt is to give a live performance as part of a festive fundraiser at Slindon College this Christmas. Professional singer Rachael, a finalist in the BBC1 TV show All Together Now, will be accompanied by Ashley Cutler on the college’s grand piano at the Christmas by Candlelight at the College event on Thursday, December 20. The duo’s act will form part of a special evening of festive music and cheer within the school, with guests being welcomed with fizz and canapés while listening to carols from the choristers of Arundel Cathedral. All funds raised from the event will go towards the Slindon College Playground Project. Christmas by Candlelight will take place on Thursday, December 20 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tickets are £22.50 on 01243 814647.

9 Theatre. The magic of the circus will be your Christmas treat at Brighton Dome Concert Hall from Saturday, December 15-Sunday, December 23 (excluding December 17). Pirates of the Carabina, the trailblazing company of world-class performers, musicians and acrobats behind FLOWN, now take to the stage with HOME, their second show. They promise something “exhilarating and enchanting”, with an animated set and absorbing live score, as HOME delves into the fantastical lives of a neighbourhood of acrobats who, in the course of a day’s misadventures, discover surprising new connections with each other and with the world outside.

10 Music. The Rowland Singers Choral Society invite you to join them for their final Christmas Celebration Concert on December 20 at 7.30pm at Worthing Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, BN11 1HF. The choir will be conducted by Helen Emery, with piano accompaniment by Kathryn Kay and guests Worthing Steel Pan Band, under the direction of Jim Bernadin. Richard Greenhorn will be the compere for the evening. The choir will be performing their usual mix of Christmas carols and songs including Glory to the Christ Child and the Calypso Carol. Worthing Steel Pan Band will be playing Christmas songs including arrangements of Mary’s Boy Child. 01903 238792.

