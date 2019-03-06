Stand-up Paul McCaffrey offers Brighton gig

Paul McCaffrey has recently appeared on major UK tours with two of Britain’s foremost stand-ups, Sean Lock and Kevin Bridges, playing to more than half a million people nationwide and to great critical acclaim.

This spring, he’ll hit the road with his own debut tour I Thought I’d Have Grown Out Of This By Now. Dates include Brighton’s Komedia on Wednesday, March 13.

Spokeswoman Amanda Emery said: “Until fairly recently, Paul McCaffrey enjoyed the pleasure of being told regularly that he was ‘older than he looked’. With his entry into the 40s decade, however, that privilege has well and truly left him with a huge bang. Time has finally caught up with him, and his body is ravaged!

“Yet like all good ravers and Brit-poppers of the 90s, Paul has trouble digesting this information. He and his generation seem to have a massive problem accepting that they are actually quite old, and his latest show examines the awful situation Paul and his peers find themselves in. Want to party all night? You can’t, your body can’t handle it. Fancy a dance? No, you’ll have a heart attack. Time for an all-day drinking session? Yes, but only if it’s drinking Horlicks. Where oh where has the time gone?”

Adam Ant confirms Brighton and Bexhill dates in December

Brighton Fringe 2019 wants you to “dare to discover”

Famous faces coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre

All thanks to mum and dad, says Brighton-bound superstar Peter Andre





Spine-chilling ghost story hits the Brighton stage

Petworth Town Band are looking for new recruits

Beverley Knight confirms Brighton date on songs of Stevie Wonder tour