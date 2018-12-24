Snow White panto at Clair Hall: Singing, dancing and fun for all ages

The Weald Theatre Group present their 76th charity pantomime in Haywards Heath next month.

Snow White & The Seven Dwarves will be at Clair Hall from Tuesday to Saturday, January 8-12.

A spokesperson said: “Over its 75 years the group has raised over £100,000 for local charities and this year was able to distribute £3,000 to the following charities: Ocean Brothers (who rowed the Atlantic in memory of their father with the money going to the British Skin Foundation), Early Action for Autism and Sea Horses Swimming Club for the disabled.

“This show is suitable for all the family and has local children and actors involved, dancing, singing and having a great time.

“The charities to benefit in 2019 are St Peter and St James Hospice and Woodlands Mead School for Special Needs. We are always keen to get nominations from local charities to receive donations. Please contact Anne Skinner with any requests – anneskinner0@gmail.com.”