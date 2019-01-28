Six magical family shows at Chequer Mead this spring

Chequer Mead Theatre in East Grinstead has just announced its spring family programme, which offers fun for all ages starting this February.

First, Bullfrog Productions provides a ‘truly scrumptious’ spectacle with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on Thursday and Friday, February 21-22 (2pm and 7pm). The company holds weekly classes and rehearsals at the venue, and the performers (who are all under 21) are thrilled to be in one of the few groups given a licence to bring Ian Fleming’s tale to life.

Chequer Mead's Summer Workshop is The Wizard of Oz this year

On Sunday, March 17, Immersion Theatre return to Chequer Mead with The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio (2.30pm and 5.30pm). This new show follows last year’s success, The Jungle Book, and is adapted from the spellbinding children’s classic.

A spokesperson said: “Packed with comedy, audience interaction and a host of new songs, this larger-than-life musical promises to be the perfect treat for the whole family – with no strings attached.”

Easter will be particularly busy this year as Vienna Festival Ballet present the captivating Coppélia on Tuesday, April 16 (2.30pm and 6.30pm) and Chequer Mead’s Panto producers LP Creatives offer the swashbuckling Treasure Island on Wednesday and Thursday, April 17-18 (1pm, plus 5pm Weds).

Then, Rod Campbell’s timeless kids’ book Dear Zoo hits the stage with puppets, music and lots of audience interaction for the little ones. The show will be at the venue on Thursday and Friday, May 9-10 (2pm Thurs, 10.30am and 1.30pm Friday).

The final family show is one for those who’d like to get involved in a musical adventure. The Wizard Of Oz workshop is for performers between eight and 16 years old and takes place from Monday, July 29, to Saturday, August 3. There will be a performance of the show on the last day.

Following the successes of previous years’ workshops – Aladdin and High School Musical – this week-long event is suitable for performers of all abilities.

The fee is £160. To find out how to apply visit www.chequermead.co.uk/wizard.

