Post-Christmas wrestling comes to Lancing!

Wrestling comes to Impulse Lancing Manor Leisure Centre on Friday, December 28.

Spokeswoman Vicky Kiernander said: “Join us for some great family entertainment at this festive grappling spectacular as some of the leading names in wrestling battle it out at the annual showdown for the Rumblemania Trophy.

“Heading the line-up will be a trio of former winners and Premier Wrestling Federation title-holders, all bidding to become only the second man this century to win the trophy on more than one occasion.

“Jonny Storm, who became the first last year, misses out this time because of an international engagement, leaving the way clear for “Dazzling” Darrell Allen, local star Barry Cooper or “The Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh, or perhaps one of the other top contenders, to leave the arena with the trophy.

“The event, one of the longest established in British wrestling, has been running since 1997. Ghosh triumphed two years ago, Allen in 2013 and Cooper way back in 2002. Other big names to have won the trophy include Robbie Brookside, Steve Grey, Flash Barker and Germany’s Christian Eckstein.

“Among the other stars fighting it out in the over the top rope, last man standing spectacular will be bearded terror man Josef Kafka, Cockney Kid Sid Scala, the far from peaceful Oliver Peace and all-action newcomer Crazy Bulldog.

“The show will also feature solo and tag-team bouts in the run-up to the main event. The action kicks off at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Impulse Lancing Manor Leisure Centre. Call 01903 524624.”

