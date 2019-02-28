Musical merfolk and menacing monsters: The Boy and the Mermaid at The Capitol, Horsham

Families are invited to The Capitol, Horsham, this month to join three shanty-singing fishermen as they weave a particularly fishy tale in The Boy and the Mermaid.

Featuring “musical merfolk, menacing monsters and spectacularly bad town planning”, this Paper Balloon production boasts live music, puppetry, a rapping octopus and a set that’s full of surprises.

The Boy and the Mermaid. Picture by Steve Roche

The show is suitable for everyone over the age of five and will be in the studio on Saturday, March 16, at 12.30pm and 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “On the farthest edge of a wind-battered rock there sits a small fishing town.

“Sometimes it feels like the town is on the edge of the world. That’s mainly because it is.

“The Boy lives with his Grandma, forbidden from venturing beyond the shore, but the tall tales told of monsters in the deep only whet his appetite – he stares at the ocean and dreams. Can one unlikely friendship save the Town-On-The-Sea from catastrophe?”

The Boy and the Mermaid is based on a story by Alex Kanefsky and features original songs by Darren Clark (The Scarecrow’s Wedding, The Little Gardener) mixed with traditional sea shanties for an old-fashioned singalong.

Tickets cost £12. Call The Capitol box office on 01403 750220.

