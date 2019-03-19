Malorie Blackman’s Noughts & Crosses arrives at Theatre Royal Brighton

A new adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s acclaimed Noughts & Crosses visits Theatre Royal Brighton

Following their critically acclaimed-production of Graham Greene’s Brighton Rock, Pilot Theatre now premiere Sabrina Mahfouz’s new adaptation of Blackman’s young adult novel of first love in a dangerous fictional dystopia – Noughts & Crosses The production will be at Theatre Royal Brighton from March 19-23.

Sephy and Callum sit together on a beach. They are in love. Sephy is a Cross and Callum is a Nought. Between Noughts and Crosses there are racial and social divides. A segregated society teeters on a volatile knife edge.

Told from the perspectives of the two teenagers, Noughts & Crosses is a captivating love story set in a volatile, racially-segregated society and explores the themes of love, revolution and what it means to grow up in a divided world.

Sabrina Mahfouz’s new adaptation is based on Malorie Blackman’s first book in the Noughts & Crosses series for young adults, which has won the Red House Children’s Book Award and the Fantastic Fiction Award among other accolades. A BBC adaptation of Noughts & Crosses is due to be screened in 2019.

Noughts & Crosses’ young cast will be led by Heather Agyepong and Billy Harris playing the roles of Sephy and Callum. Heather Agyepong’s theatre credits include Girls (Talawa Theatre, High Tide & Martha Rose Wilson Prod.); So Many Reasons (Fuel Theatre & Ovalhouse Theatre) and Sankara (Next Up Talent; National Theatre Studio). Heather is an acclaimed visual artist, actor and maker. Earlier this year she was nominated for the 2018 South Bank Sky Arts Breakthrough Award. Billy Harris’ theatre credits include Boots On The Ground (Tangled Feet) and 13 (Tobacco Factory Theatre).

