Having a good time at Cinderella in Southwick

Belly laughs, dazzling dancing, audience participation and a little bit of chaos, Southwick Players deliver everything you could want from a panto.

Ian Bishop as Asphyxia, Liz Gibson as Baroness Hardupp, H Reeves as Euthanasia and Frank Horsley as Baron Hardupp

Ian Bishop as Asphyxia, Liz Gibson as Baroness Hardupp, H Reeves as Euthanasia and Frank Horsley as Baron Hardupp