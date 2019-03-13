Four of the best family-friendly events in West Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do over the next month? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Curious little owl discovers the wonders of night-time

Little Angel Theatre brings Wow! It’s Night Time to The Hawth studio, Crawley, on Saturday, March 30 (11am).

The children’s show is based on the book written and illustrated by Tim Hopgood.

A spokesperson said: “The curious little owl is back, and this time she’s ready to discover the wonders of night-time, from the big, bright moon to the bats in the sky and the foxes deep in the forest.

“But where are all the other owls? When the wind blows the leaves from her tree, you’ll soon see…”

Tickets cost £7 (family of four £26). Call the box office on 01293 553636.

Which plants will be able to survive and thrive?

Surviving or Thriving – an exhibition on plants and us – is Wakehurst’s newest exhibition.

It opens on March 22, and asks the question: in a rapidly changing world, which plants will survive, and which will thrive?

The show is a retelling of the landmark State of the World’s Plants reports produced by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and international partners. It focuses on which plants are vulnerable to threats like climate change and what can be done to help them. Using objects, videos and interactive models, Surviving or Thriving showcases the most up-to-date research on new plant discoveries, innovations in genome sequencing, and the possible solutions to meet global challenges.

An evening of song, drama and dance with Ariel

The East Grinstead Ariel Drama Academy holds its annual showcase at The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on Sunday, March 24 (6.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Ariel Drama Academy presents an evening of song, drama and dance celebrating their students’ work throughout the year.

“Join them as they delight us with their talent, energy, passion and skills.”

Ariel has six established drama academies across Sussex in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Crawley, East Grinstead, Horsham and Steyning, plus its own costume and equipment hire divisions.

Call 01444 250407.

Join Dorothy on a strange journey to see a wizard

The Perrymount Players Youth Theatre Group, based at Haywards Heath Methodist Church, present Dorothy’s Journey to Oz next week.

The show is a dramatisation of the original story written by L.Frank Baum.

A spokesperson said: “Join Dorothy Gale as she follows The Yellow Brick Road in her quest to return home to those she loves...with a little help from the friends she meets on her way.

“A story of kindness, friendship, resilience and teamwork; with a touch of the more difficult paths in life, yet full of the humour within the story. You will be transported into the unreal world of munchkins, witches and The Emerald City.”

Performances are on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm and on Saturday, March 23, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost £7-£8. Call the box office on 01444 414502.

The picture by Andrew Holloway shows Megan Jones as Dorothy and Kieran Broad as Scarecrow.

Two superb stand-up evenings: Sussex Comedian of the Year and Barnstormers Comedy. Click here to read more.