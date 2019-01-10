Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, January 11-17

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Jan 13, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Clock Makers of 18th Century by Marion Smith, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Ballroom, latin, jive and sequence dancing. 2pm (doors 1.45pm). Sprung floor, £6, complimentary tea, coffee and cake. On-site parking. Call 07767 411115 or 01444 248926, email strictlydancemagic@gmail.com or visit www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

WALK: Walk 1010. Meet 11am in the car park above the Barns Green Village Hall, RH13 0PT. 2-mile HDC Health walk. Firm underfoot. One gentle incline, some views, can be muddy. Well behaved dogs welcome. 60 mins Chatter 07720 714306.

GIGS

NO JACKET REQUIRED: £24, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Phil Collins Tribute.

OPEN MIC: Warnham Comrades Club, Warnham, 8.30pm-11pm.

SARAH JANE MORRIS: £20, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Sweet Little Mystery. The songs of John Martyn. Tickets available at www.wegottickets.com

SHOWADDYWADDY: £28, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

SWING PATROL: £7-£10, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A great social night.

STAGE

PETER PAN – THE PANTOMIME: £8-£12, 7.30pm Jan 11/12/18/19, 2.30pm Jan 12/13/19/20, Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, Seaford. Seaford Musical Theatre production. Tickets available from the Tourist Information Centre, Church Street, Seaford or www.ticketsource.co.uk.

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS: Until January 12, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, www.placesleisure.org/centres/clair-hall. The Weald Theatre Group present their 76th charity pantomime.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

COMMUNITY

WALK: Park and meet 10am on the road outside the (now closed) school at Itchingfield, RH13 ONT. 3.5 mile HDC walk to Sharpenhurst Hill, across the railway and on to Barns Green. The path is not well maintained; very uneven in many places. Dogs on a lead. 2 hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £10-£32.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Thomas Carroll cello/director.

GIGS

HAZE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Blue Mountain, Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £4, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Wassail by firelight and candlelight.

SCOUSE-ON-SEA: £5-£6, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. The Brighton Kop with The Shipbuilders and Skank Atlantic.

SHOWADDYWADDY: £22, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

THE BLUEJAYS: Rock and Roll Revolution, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

CINDERELLA: £5-£10 until Jan 19 (Sats 2pm/7pm, Sun noon/5pm/Tues-Fri 7pm) St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes. St Mary’s Pantomime presentation. Tickets available at www.stmaryspanto.org or call 01273 477733.

ONCE UPON A PANTOMIME: £15.50, various times, Jan 12/13/19/20, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A COS Musical Theatre (amateur) production.

THE CLOSE UP SHOW: £18.50, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Magic with Chris Wood.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 13

COMMUNITY

ANTIQUES AND COLLECTORS FAIR: Westgate Leisure Centre, Via Ravenna, Chichester, PO19 1RJ. A wide variety of antiques and collectables including china, glass, gold and silver, Art Deco, jewellery, small furniture, dolls, linen and lace, military badges, plus coins, stamps and postcards. Public admission 10.30am-4pm, £2. Buying and selling. Please contact Emmott Promotions on 07747 604541 or 01243 788596 or see www.emmottpromotions.co.uk/.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Breaking New Ground, 11 miles with Pete and Naomi 07745 309407. Meet at Jack and Jill Windmill car park, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Glynde to Lewes, 4 miles with Amanda 07816 004045. Meet at Lewes Railway Station for 9.21am train to Glynde.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Plumpton Circular, 3.5 miles with Phil 01273 835931. Meet at Plumpton Railway Station, 10.30am.

GIGS

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

JAZZ LUNCH: £21.95, noon, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. With Derek Nash.

JENNA HALL: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 7.30pm-11pm.

STAGE

THE ADULT PANTO: £19, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Hansel and Gretal Go In The Woods.

MONDAY, JANUARY 14

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Annevi Petersson, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Local History with the Path Detectives, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Kings Church, Brooks Road, Lewes. All welcome. Non-members £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Time by Paul Blake, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE GROUP: 8pm, a pub in Burgess Hill. Unattached? The Group, for men and women aged 50+, meets on Monday evening. It is an opportunity to meet new people. Walks, theatre, golf, lunches and dinners, holidays. Also in Lewes, Brighton and Horsham. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

WALK: Meet 10.30am in the middle of Cowfold village at the football field, at the junction of Farthing Cottages and the A272, RH13 8BL (TQ214225). Gentle, flat 4.8 miles HDC walk, some stiles. WILL be wet and muddy in places. May see snowdrops. No Dogs. 2.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

THE RAILWAY TIMES ACOUSTIC SESSIONS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15

COMEDY

LAUGH SHACK: £5, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Try Out Night with MC James Ellis.

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM HOLISTIC HEALTH: Mind, body and spirit group. Talk – Crystals And Crystal Healing with Jo Ellis, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545 678.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Downs Winter Wander, 7.5 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at Ditchling Beacon car park, 10.30am.

Post Work Fitness for Haywards Heath: At AgeUK West Sussex Lamb House Activity Centre. Every Tuesday, 4pm-6.30pm. Pilates: £5 members, £7 non-members. Mindfulness: £3 members, £5 non-members. Reflexology and physiotherapy appointments available (booking required) 5.30pm-6.30pm, all ages welcome. Tea, coffee and snacks available until 5.30pm. Call 01444 450248 for more info.

WALK: Meet 10am, Warnham Village Hall car park, Hollands Way, RH12 3RH. 2+ mile HDC Health Walk. Some gentle slopes. May be muddy. New walkers welcome. No dogs. 60 - 90 mins. Emmy 01403 255517.

FILM

HORSHAM FILM SOCIETY: The Best of World Cinema, The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. The Bookshop, UK/Spain 2017, 113 mins, Cert PG. England 1959. A war widow in a seaside town decides, against local opposition, to open a bookshop. Exposing the locals to cutting-edge novels such as Nabokov’s ‘Lolita’ and Ray Bradbury’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ upsets provincial attitudes and triggers a political awakening. Starring Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy and Patricia Clarkson. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

BANG ON A CAN ALL-STARS: £15.50-£19.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

LOU FELLINGHAM AND BAND – LIVE ALBUM RECORDING: 7.30pm, £8, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

JACKIE MANNELL: £10, 2.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Diabetes Talk.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER: £35.50-£41.50, 7.30pm until Jan 18 (Wed/Thurs mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

THE TRAGEDY OF RICHARD THE SECOND: £13-£14.50, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Simon Russell Beale plays King Richard II.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

COMEDY

SAM AVERY: £17, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Learner Parent show.

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Dry January? 10 miles with Jennifer B 07594 504828. Meet at Eastbourne Youth Hostel car park, off A259 west of Eastbourne, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Plough, Plumpton Green, 7.30pm.

SUSSEX MILITARY HISTORY SOCIETY: Newhaven’s First World War Seaplane Station, by Jenny Flood SMHS, 7.30pm for 8pm White Hart, High Street, Lewes.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Wyn 01403 256630.

GIGS

BENNETT WILSON POOLE: £16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

THE 1975: From £36.25, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With special guests Pale Waves and No Rome.

STAGE

TERENCE STAMP: 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Interview and audience Q&A.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting with a talk titled ‘From Travel to Templates – a Life of Slab Building Pots’ by Tessa Wolfe Murray. Tessa is a working potter from Hove who has travelled widely at home and abroad giving talks on her work. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, at 10.35am. Doors open 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. Non-members are welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372/414477), entrance £8. Info: hhcg.org.uk.

MID SUSSEX ASSOCIATION NATIONAL TRUST: 2.30pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN. Talk: ‘Sir John Gage & Firle Place’ by Helen Poole.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Hooe’s Hooe, 5 miles with Judy 486756. Or, Ashdown Forest Circular, 10 miles with Liz 01424 846437. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am in the The Royal Oak, car park, Wineham Lane, BN5 9AY (TQ236206). Flat 5 miles HDC walk, mostly on lanes and firm tracks within the countryside, between Wineham and Cowfold. Could be wet and muddy in places. Some stiles. No dogs. 2 hrs 30 mins. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

NEW YEAR COMEDOWN: £8-£10, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. An evening of LGBTQ cabaret.

STAGE

SIR RANULPH FIENNES – LIVING DANGEROUSLY: 7.30pm, £30, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SHAME: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Two mythic monologues performed by Tracey Catchpole.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Colette (15) Fri 12.45, 6.00; Sat 1.00, 6.15; Sun 12.15, 5.30; Mon 12.30, 6.00; Wed 4.15, 9.30; Thu 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue 11.00, 4.15; Thu 12.30. The Favourite (15) Fri & Mon 3.15, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 8.45; Sun 2.45, 8.00; Tue 9.30; Wed 6.45; Thu 8.30; Silver Screen: Tue 1.30; Thu 3.15. Kids’ Club: Smallfoot (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Octonauts: Antarctic Adventures (U) Mon 11.00. NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Adriana Lecouvreur (12A) Wed 12.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20, 7.55; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30, 5.10, 7.45. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.00, 8.15; Sat & Sun 12.45, 4.00, 7.15; Tue 4.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Favourite (15) Fri 1.00, 6.15; Sat 12.45; Sat 6.00; Sun 6.15, 8.30; Mon 12.45, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 4.30; Wed 3.15, 8.30; Thu 12.45, 6.00. Classic Comedy (PG) Fri 1.30. Edie (12A) Fri 3.45; Sun 11.45; Mon 6.00. The Guilty (15) Fri 9.00; Tue 2.30. Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (U) Sat 3.30; Thu 3.30. Lizzie (15) Sat 8.45; Mon 3.30; Wed 6.00. Metropolitan Opera: Adriana Lecouvreur (PG) Sun 2.00. NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (PG) Tue 7.00. Free Solo (12A) Wed 1.00; Thu 8.45.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Stan And Ollie (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Colette (15) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. The Favourite (15) 2.05 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 5.05, 8.05 (not Wed). Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat & Sun 2.05. Cold Water (15) Wed 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat 2.35, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 10.10, 2.35, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 12.45, 3.45. The Favourite (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.15. Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 12.15. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.20; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.45, 8.20. Kids Crew: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 10.10. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 12.35. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat & Sun 3.05. NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 7.45; Sun 2.15, 7.45. Kids 4 A Quid: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Sat 11.00. Autistic Friendly Screening: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (12A) Sun 10.30. The Old Man And The Gun (12A) Mon 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film January 18.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Sun & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sat 10.30, 12.45, 3.15, 8.15; Mon & Thu 11.45, 2.15, 4.45, 8.15; Tue 1.45, 4.45. The Favourite (15) Fri, Sun, Tue & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat 2.15, 5.15; Mon & Thu 11.00, 2.15, 5.15. Metropolitan Opera Live: Adriana Lecouvreur (Francesco Cilea) (12A) Sat 5.55. Horsham Film Society: The Bookshop (PG) Mon 8.00. NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Leave No Trace (PG) Fri 7.30. NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Sat & Thu 4.15, 6.30, 8.45; Sun 4.00, 6.15, 8.45; Tue 2.15, 4.30, 8.30. Colette (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 3.30, 6.00. The Favourite (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.15, 5.45, 8.15; Sat 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sun & Thu 3.00, 5.30, 8.15. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 12.15; Sat 11.45; Sun 12.00. The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00; Autism Friendly Screening: Sun 11.15. New Note Orchestra (12A) Sat 2.00. The Lady Vanishes (U) Sun 2.00. NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00. My Darling Clementine (U) Wed 11.00. La La Land (12A) Thu 10.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 3.15; Sat 1.15. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat 4.00. Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long (12A) Fri 8.35. NT Live: Allelujah! (15) Sat 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film January 19.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film January 25.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: Wed 2.00. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 11.30, 2.30, 6.15, 8.35; Sat 12.45, 3.00, 6.15, 9.40; Sun 3.30, 6.15, 8.35; Mon 11.30, 2.30, 6.15, 8.35; Tue 11.15, 1.45, 6.15, 9.15; Wed 11.15, 1.30, 6.15, 8.35; Thu 2.30, 6.15, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Colette (15) Fri 11.00, 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 1.05, 6.05, 8.30; Sun 1.05, 5.40, 8.25; Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Wed 11.00, 3.45, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. The Favourite (15) Fri 11.15, 2.10, 6.00; Sat 3.30, 8.20; Sun 3.45, 6.00; Mon 11.15, 2.10, 6.00, 8.15; Tue 11.30, 4.00, 8.15; Wed 11.30, 2.10, 6.00, 8.15; Thu 2.10, 6.00, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 10.15, 12.55, 3.35; Sun 12.30, 3.15. Bumblebee (PG) Sat 10.40; Sun 12.45. Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long (12A) Fri 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Smallfoot (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Adriana Lecouvreur (12A) Sat 5.55; Tue 1.45. NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long (12A) Fri 8.20. Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 12.00, 5.35; Sat 10.10, 12.45, 4.45, 8.00; Sun 9.45, 12.30, 4.45, 8.00; Mon 12.30, 5.30, 8.15; Tue, Wed & Thu 11.45, 5.45, 8.00. Parent & Baby Screening: Stan And Ollie (PG) Mon 12.00. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Sat 12.20; Sun 12.45. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 1.00, 3.20, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 3.30, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 3.30, 5.45, 8.30; Tue & Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 2.20, 6.00, 8.30. The Favourite (15) Fri 2.45, 5.25, 8.00; Sat 2.45, 5.20, 8.15; Sun 3.15, 5.50, 8.25; Mon 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Tue & Wed 2.30, 5.20, 8.25; Thu 2.30, 5.20, 8.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 12.45; Sun 10.15, 3.00; Mon 12.30; Wed 8.40; Thu 12.15. The Favourite (15) Fri & Wed 3.15; Sat 5.40; Sun 8.20; Mon & Thu 5.40; Tue 1.20. Colette (15) Fri & Wed 12.45, 6.00; Sat, Mon & Thu 3.15, 8.15; Sun 12.30, 5.45; Tue 1.00, 3.45. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 1.00, 3.30, 5.45, 8.00; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Tue 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Wed & Thu 11.30, 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 11.00. Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-A-Long (12A) Fri 8.30. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Smallfoot (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Stan And Ollie (12A) Mon 11.00. NT Live: The Tragedy Of King Richard The Second (12A) Tue 7.00.

Ten things to see in West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 11-17. Click here to read more.

Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 11-17. Click here to read more.