Double victory for Burgess Hill Theatre Club

Burgess Hill Theatre Club’s sell-out and five-star production of A Steady Rain did brilliantly on Tuesday, December 4, at The Brighton & Hove Arts Council Awards Evening.

The thriller, which starred Ben Pritchard and Culann Smyth, won the never-before-awarded joint Best Actor award.

Sean Lippett-Fall

It also won the Technical Achievement Arts Council Award for director Sean Lippett-Fall and Burgess Hill Theatre Club’s ability to make it truly ‘rain’ on stage.

A Steady Rain will be back next year at The Lantern Theatre during the Brighton Fringe Festival in May.

The awards host this year was actor and producer Trevor Jones and the prizes were given out by adjudicator Jane Collins, professor of Theatre and Performance at Wimbledon College of Art.

Find out more about Burgess Hill Theatre Club at www.burgesshilltheatreclub.com.

