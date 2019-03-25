Could your dog be a star of the stage?

Could your dog be one of the stars of the upcoming Brighton musical production of the family favourite Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang?

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie, Brighton Theatre Group have been chosen as one of a handful of UK companies to perform Chitty, a production that will play Theatre Royal Brighton for eight performances from August 21-24.

Director Michael Burnie said: “We’re looking for an Old English Sheep Dog to play the Potts family dog plus a mixture of well-trained obedient dogs (sizes & breeds) to be featured in the musical.

“A Dog Idol audition will take place on Sunday, April 28 at Patcham Community Centre, Ladies Mile Road, Brighton, BN1 8TA at 2.00pm.

“To apply please contact Keith Shepherd chairman@brightontg.com. Please head your email DOG IDOL).

“It is crucial that your dog is available for rehearsals on a Monday/Tuesday/Sunday in August (depending when called) and is available show week on Monday 19th – Saturday 24th August 2019.”

