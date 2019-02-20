Comedian Seann Walsh heads to Worthing Theatres

The laughs are sure to come rolling when comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh takes his show to Worthing Theatres.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and the self-dubbed ‘Lie-In King’, is back on tour in the UK and will be at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Saturday, April 6 2019.

Seann made his acting debut starring in Comedy Central’s sitcom Big Bad World, this was quickly followed up by the lead role in Monks (BBC One).

He utilized his physical comedic abilities in Sky’s silent comedy, Three Kinds of Stupid, which led to him producing, writing and starring in his own silent comedy web-series The Drunk. He also wrote and starred in his own Sky short for Sky Arts and is now co-starring in Jack Dee’s brand-new sitcom Bad Move (ITV one). He recently made his feature film debut as the children’s nemesis in family film, 2:hrs.

Most recently he starred in the hugely popular BBC series Strictly Come Dancing 2018 whose partnership with dancing with Katya Jones made national headlines.

Tickets for Seann Walsh: After This I’m Going Home are £16.50 and are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

