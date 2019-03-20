Burgess Hill Theatre Club presents a funny and warm drama that deals with a serious subject

After the success of its move to a new panto venue, Burgess Hill Theatre Club is returning to its usual venue for its latest production.

The box office has opened for The Father, by Florian Zellar, at the theatre in Church Walk, a play that despite its humorous elements touches on the serious subject matter of dementia.

The play will be performed from April 3-6 and tickets at £10 are available on 01444 242984 or from the theatre box office at 103 Church Walk, Burgess Hill on Wednesdays and Saturdays 10am-1pm.

The Father is a touching tale about a father who feels everyone is plotting against him.

His flat has been burgled, his furniture has been moved and strangers keep turning up unannounced.

His daughter has designs on his flat and insists he requires daily help, which he does not think he needs but the question raised is: “Does he?”

The play reveals a world where there is confusion and suspicion as well as warmth and humour.

Chairman of the theatre club Rosalind Wood said: “After a very successful pantomime at the new venue we are pleased to have the opportunity to welcome our audience back to our own theatre. We were delighted how well the pantomime went at the Burgess Hill Girls school with good ticket sales. It was wonderful that we were so well supported by our loyal audience and we will be back at the school for our 2019 pantomime in December.”