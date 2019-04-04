10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Art. The photographers comprising The Focus Group return for their annual exhibition at Chichester’s Assembly Room. The exhibition runs from April 6-13 (excluding Sunday), 9am to 4.30pm.

2 Racing. Looking for something to do with the kids over the Easter Holidays? Why not try something a bit different and come down to Fontwell Park Racecourse for a day full of fun Friday, April 12. Spokeswoman Gabriella Iacono said: “The kids will be spoilt for choice with a selection of free entertainment and activities including our famous Easter Egg Hunt and you can watch seven excellent races up close to all the action! Fontwell have a unique viewing point in the middle of the track which will be open with a funfair, a petting zoo with rabbits, chicks and more and face painting throughout the day. Gates open at 12pm. The first race is at 2.10pm and kids go free! Get your tickets now at www.fontwellpark.co.uk/whats-on/easter-eggstravaganza-12-april.”

3 Festival. Brighton Festival is hosting a free taster event on Sunday, April 7 at Brighton Dome for visitors to experience a flavour of what’s to come in May. The event is inspired by Brighton Festival’s guest director, acclaimed Malian musician Rokia Traoré, and this year’s themes of storytelling and journeys. The event is free and takes place from 12-4pm in Brighton Dome café-bar.

4 Music. Chichester Voices are offering Bob Chilcott’s modern setting of the St John Passion at their Lent concert at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 4 at St Thomas a Becket’s Church, Church Lane, Pagham. Tickets are £12 (seniors and children concessions £10) and are available from Chichester Voices on 07900 098197, online at www.chichestervoices.org.uk, at the church and on the door.

5 Art. Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery is offering the first major exhibition in more than 35 years of work by Harold Gilman (1876-1919). The exhibition continues until June 9.

6 Music. Froxfield Choir’s spring concert will be at St George’s Church, Trotton on Saturday, April 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets £12, available from One Tree Books, Petersfield 01730 261199 and on the door.

7 Talk. The next Harting Society talk in the Harting Community Hall on Thursday, April 4 at 7.30pm sees Harting mount-aineer and explorer Rebecca Stephens talk on Shackleton. Harting Society chairman John Stevens said: “There are few greater stories of survival than Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1914-17, during which his ship Endurance got stuck in the sea ice ‘like an almond in a chocolate bar’ even before he and his 27-strong crew had reached the continent. Rebecca will be talking about this expedition, illustrated with photographer Frank Hurley’s exquisite black and white photographs of over 100 years ago and her own colour snaps taken on journeys south in more recent times.”

8 Theatre. Arundel Players are tackling the multi-award winning, fast-paced whodunit The 39-Steps for their next production. Directed by Tony Hudson,it is running for six nights at the Priory Playhouse in Arundel. Performances start at 7.30pm from April 1 to 6.

9 Theatre. The Chichester Players are offering a triple bill of Noel Coward one-act plays, including the piece which inspired the celebrated film Brief Encounter. The Noel Coward Triple Bill runs from Thursday to Saturday, April 11-13 at 7.30 pm, with a matinee on Saturday 13 at 2.30 pm. A complimentary cocktail (non-alcoholic alternative available) is included for all those who book in advance via the website www.chichesterplayers.org.uk.

10 Art. In Homage To Alfred Wallis offers a Chichester exhibition and sale of more than 50 uncannily-authentic works in the style of Alfred Wallis. Artist Max Wildman uses the same materials and techniques as used by Wallis himself. Oxmarket Gallery until April 7.

