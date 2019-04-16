Virtuoso international pianist Samson Tsoy returns to Mid Sussex

The brilliant young pianist Samson Tsoy is set to return to Haywards Heath Music Society this month.

Back by popular demand, the virtuoso musician will perform his third recital at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath, on Saturday April 27 (7.30pm).

Chairman Ian Barras-Hlll said: “Samson is enjoying a prestigious career, winning major competitions and performing in concert halls worldwide.

“He was acclaimed as ‘the most promising’ by BBC Music Magazine and his outstanding reviews include comments such as ‘Tsoy sparkled with cut-diamond brilliance’ (Arts Desk) and ‘ferocious temperament,brilliant virtuosity and poetic soul’ (The Russian Musician).

“Samson will play a wide-ranging programme beginning with Beethoven Sonata in C minor op.111, Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in G minor, works by Tchaikovsky, Liszt, Rachmaninov, Chopin, Schumann – Kreisleriana and concluding with Sonata No.4 by Scriabin.”

Tickets for the concert are available from Carousel Music, 7 Commercial Square, Haywards Heath (01444 417654), on the door or from 01444 456227.

The Haywards Heath Music Society was founded in 1941 and has been bringing some of the best musicians in the world to Mid Sussex for over 75 years. Visit www.haywardsheathmusicsociety.org.uk to find out more.

