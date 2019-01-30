UK Pink Floyd Experience celebrate Dark Side of The Moon and Animals

Audiences at The Capitol in Horsham can get comfortably numb this weekend with a world-class tribute to Pink Floyd.

The UK Pink Floyd Experience will be in the theatre on Saturday, February 2 (7.30pm, £24.50), with their Dark Side and Animals Tour.

The concert will also be at Theatre Royal Brighton on Saturday, February 9 (7.30pm, £21.50-£27.50).

A spokesperson said: “This highly authentic show features the iconic Pink Floyd albums Dark Side of The Moon and Animals played in their entirely, with other seminal Floyd songs like ‘Wish You Were Here’, ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’, ‘Another Brick In The Wall’ and ‘Comfortably Numb’.

“Featuring eight top flight musicians and a world-class crew, the show recreates the atmosphere of the legendary Pink Floyd in concert, including iconic projections on a large circular screen.”

Call the Capitol box office on 01403 750220.

