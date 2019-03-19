Rob and Sarah Skinner back from Canada for Chidham gig

Moving to Canada was their best decision ever, but West Sussex musicians Rob and Sarah Skinner are delighted to be back for a gig at Chidham Village Hall.

Promoter Mark Ringwood explains: “When West Sussex musicians Rob and Sarah Skinner literally sold everything they had, except for their instruments, and moved to Canada in 2017 it was not something they undertook lightly.

“However the move has proved to be the best decision they ever made and has resulted in them winning music awards right across North America where they tour frequently from their home in Ontario.

“Sarah plays various saxophones and was voted Instrumentalist of the Year in 2014 in the British Blues Awards. Rob is the guitarist every other guitarist aspires to be and often uses special effects – so much so that they are described as The Pink Floyd of Folk Roots Music because of their intricate musicianship. The duo have released six albums over their ten-year career and Sunday, March 24 sees them return to Chidham Village Hall on their annual UK tour.”

Promoted by WemsFest the concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from Bookends (Emsworth), and www.wegottickets.com.

