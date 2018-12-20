Release your inner Dancing Queen as ABBA tribute hits Worthing!

Release your inner dancing queen with a night of ABBA hits at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Friday, December 21.

Spokeswoman Nicola Foskett said: “An international smash-hit tribute show that brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other, Thank You For The Music combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances by an all-star cast that’ll have you thanking ABBA for the music again and again!

“Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles, ABBA’s incredible legacy now lives on in concert with this all-new spectacular show.

“The show will celebrate the music of ABBA since their formation in 1972 which led them to become one of the most commercially successful acts in the history of popular music selling an estimated 400 million records worldwide.

“You can expect all the hits including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, The Winner Takes It All, Thank You for the Music, Fernando, Money, Money, Money, The Name of the Game, Take A Chance on Me, Chiquitita, SOS, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, Voulez Vous, I Have A Dream, Lay All Your Love On Me, Honey Honey and Ring Ring.

“The show will also come at a time when is has been announced that the band have recorded two new songs after 35 years of being inactive, with the first one – I Still Have Faith in You – to be released in December 2018.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

