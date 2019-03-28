Pink Floyd tribute coming up at Chichester's Chichester Inn

In association with Time Machine Records leading Pink Floyd tribute band, Atom Heart Floyd will be performing for the first time in Chichester at the Chichester Inn, 38 West Street, on Saturday, March 30.

Harry Boulter, from Time Machine Records, said: “Atom Heart Floyd will deliver the songs every Pink Floyd fan, young or old, wants to hear from across the entire Floyd catalogue, along with a few extra rarities and album tracks.

“A gig by this band, made up of professional musicians, is a special event. We are really lucky that they have agreed to play in such an intimate venue as the Chichester Inn as they usually play much larger venues.

“Their fantastic musicianship and sound, combined with an exciting visual show will, for just £10 a ticket, deliver an unforgettable aural and visual experience.”

Harry added: “Atom Heart Floyd is made up of four core professional musicians who have individually worked in the music industry for more than 30-years and have a shared passion to reproduce the classic sound of Pink Floyd live.

“The Floyd aficionado of the band is Vernon Grech who is the font of all knowledge on everything Pink Floyd.”

Not only is he an impressive bass player who recreates the baselines of Roger Waters and later Pink Floyd band member Guy Pratt with startling accuracy, but he also has a substantial collection of vinyl records, which is how he came to meet Harry – and the reason the band is coming to play in Chichester.

“Other members of the band are Paul ‘Pabs’ Farrow – guitar and vocals. Paul has worked as both a musician and sound engineer with an eclectic mix of artists including the Stereophonics, Lisa Stanfield, Boy George and Busta Rhymes.

“The drummer and percussionist is John Lezana, who began his drumming career aged 17 back in 1987 and later formed his own rock covers band.”

Doors open at 8pm for Atom Heart Floyd at the Chichester Inn on Saturday, March 30.

Tickets for cost £10 and can be bought in advance by calling The Chichester Inn on 01243 783185 or on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from Time Machine Records, The Almshouse Arcade, The Hornet, Chichester, PO19 7JL, or on the door on the night if available.

