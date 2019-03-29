New single for Arundel-based classical singer Carly Paoli

In celebration of her Italian roots, Arundel-based classical singer Carly Paoli has released her version of the Neapolitan love song, I’ Te Vurria Vasà (I Want To Kiss You).

Written and composed by Vincenzo Russo and Eduardo di Capua in 1900 and first played to Carly by her Italian grandfather, the song offers a story of an impossible love.

It has long been a favourite of Italian tenors including Andrea Bocelli, Franco Corelli and Tito Schipa. It has rarely been performed by a soprano.

Carly recorded her version at Abbey Road Studios.

She said: “It was interesting during the recording, and later the filming of the video, to identify and characterise the voice behind the lyric as a woman. Looking at it from a woman’s perspective was an exciting element that brought into light a new drama in the lyric.”

A highlight of her sold-out debut UK headline concert at London’s Cadogan Hall, the song and its association with Puglia resonate with Carly.

“Spending so much of my life with my very musical family in Italy has influenced my love of Italian music and the music I enjoy performing today. Firstly, I was drawn to the romantic melody of this song and, when I listened to the poetic lyric – inspired by real life events and the real emotions the lyricist had for the lady he knew he could never be with – I fell in love with this heart-warming song and, in particular, Tito Schipa’s recording.”

