New close-up music series at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath: Folk on Friday

Some of the biggest names in folk music are heading to Haywards Heath for a new series of intimate gigs.

Folk on Friday, organised by Mid Sussex arts promotion company Live-Arts, takes place every month and brings a selection of solo and duo shows to the studio at Clair Hall.

Miranda Sykes

The season begins on Friday, February 15, with Jim Moray. Jim is best known for the acclaimed album Sweet England (2003), a record that changed the way people thought about English folk music.

A Live-Arts spokesperson said: “Sweet England arrived at a time when, with just a few notable exceptions, traditional music was performed much as it had been in the 1970s to an audience of insiders and aficionados.

“The album was received with open arms by those who understood that the music of the people has survived for centuries by being just that – an expression of the times. Absent were the familiar affectations of those who sought to preserve an invented historical aesthetic. Jim Moray was a Bowie and Blur fan singing ballads with all of his influences unfurled.”

The next gig takes place on March 15 and features singer and Show of Hands bassist Miranda Sykes.

Miranda has been performing professionally for over 20 years and has worked with many of the best musicians in the folk scene. Now, she is touring as she started out: solo with a bass and a guitar.

Her 2017 album, Borrowed Places, was inspired by the music and scenery of her native Lincolnshire but written from the point-of-view of someone who has been away for years.

The next three artists after Miranda will be Sam Carter on April 12, The Hut People on May 17 and Ron Halligan on June 14.

Arts promoter Robert Eggleston said: “The studio venue at Clair Hall is limited to 100 guests so these shows will give the audience a truly close-up feel.”

People can buy tickets from www.live-arts.co.uk but availability is limited so organisers recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.

